Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $301.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average is $281.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.20.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.