Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $194.56 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

