Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $179.01 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

