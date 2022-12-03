Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.