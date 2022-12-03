Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 512,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,172,000 after buying an additional 276,870 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $5,528,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

