Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,085.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,833.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,916.59. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

