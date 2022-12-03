Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

