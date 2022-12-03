Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 661,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 215.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 668,933.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

