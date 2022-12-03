Quantfury Token Price Tops $8.93 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $8.93 or 0.00052691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.31 million and approximately $2,113.76 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.98 or 0.06213652 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00505197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.57 or 0.30456461 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.91586495 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,676.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.