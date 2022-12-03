QUINT Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $1.51 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00497401 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.74 or 0.29992152 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

