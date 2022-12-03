Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Up 3.7 %
QUMU opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.65. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
