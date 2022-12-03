Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Quotient Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient
In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 and sold 8,281,621 shares worth $690,841. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.