Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Quotient Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 and sold 8,281,621 shares worth $690,841. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

About Quotient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

