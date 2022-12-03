Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.23 million and $11.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01735808 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014004 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030118 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.01750880 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

