Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74.00 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.28 or 0.01736627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00030405 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000539 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.01771356 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

