Radix (XRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $363,258.17

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $170.63 million and approximately $363,258.17 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,790,219,729 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

