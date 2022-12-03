Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. 4,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

