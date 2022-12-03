Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Rarible has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

