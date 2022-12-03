Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 19.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 69.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 37.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 21.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of RJF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

