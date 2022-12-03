Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

