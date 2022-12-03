Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($89.72) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($98.10) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($90.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($80.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($95.94).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

