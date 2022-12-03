Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.68. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

