Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RHE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 18,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

