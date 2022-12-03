Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
RGLS opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
