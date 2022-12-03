Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.