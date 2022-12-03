Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

