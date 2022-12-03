Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

