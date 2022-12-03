Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

