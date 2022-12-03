Render Token (RNDR) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $130.13 million and $15.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

