Reviewing Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & Its Competitors

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 907 18 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.73%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.46 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 30.21

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition competitors beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.