Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,935.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.9 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,507. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

