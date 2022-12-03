Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 436,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,271. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

