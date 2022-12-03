Robert W. Baird Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AZEK by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

