Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
RCL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
