Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

