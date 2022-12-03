RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $16,935.60 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,935.60 or 0.99831866 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and $22,973.25 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00448283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00114902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00866232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00655073 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00246189 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

