Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,509. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.