Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Safe has a total market cap of $166.66 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00047145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00222803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.17091722 USD and is up 7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

