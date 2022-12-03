Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 85.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

