Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFETGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 85.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

