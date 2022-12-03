Sage Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,820,000 after buying an additional 61,234 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

