Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CTS comprises 3.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $193,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 13.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 97,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

