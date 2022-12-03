Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

