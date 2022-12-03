Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shares rose 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 252,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 62,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

