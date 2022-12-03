Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €9.20 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.48) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.10) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.82) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.19 ($9.48) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.72.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.