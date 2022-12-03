Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Reaches $6.77 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00039892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

