Sapphire Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.31 million and $8,974.76 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.12 or 0.07497889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

