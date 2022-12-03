Scotiabank Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $211.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.82.

ESS stock opened at $217.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 441.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

