Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.34%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

