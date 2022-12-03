Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Shares of SHIP opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.34%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Further Reading
