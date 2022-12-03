Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

