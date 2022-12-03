Seele-N Hits One Day Trading Volume of $571,212.92 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $571,212.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00240489 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00287314 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $586,723.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.