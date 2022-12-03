Seele-N Hits One Day Trading Volume of $571,212.92 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $571,212.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010661 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040175 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021380 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00240489 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
