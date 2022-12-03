Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 4.4 %

ASAI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 940,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

