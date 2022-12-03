Serum Tops One Day Volume of $65.61 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Serum has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $30.72 million and $65.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

