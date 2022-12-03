Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.0 %

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

